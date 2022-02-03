The Senior Connection in Hailey will be the beneficiary of the 11th Annual Baldy Challenge, which will honor Chris Hilleary.
This event is currently underway and will last through Feb. 28. Skiers pay $30 at PK’s Ski and Sports, Apples Bar & Grill or The Senior Connection to ski all the runs on Baldy during the 28 days of February and be entered into a raffle for the chance to win fun prizes, 2022-2023 ski pass if you participate in the Full Baldy Challenge or the 3 Bear Challenge.
Completed run cards need to be turned in to PK’s by March 1 to qualify for drawings on March 7.
In 2021, the event raised $11,125 for the Senior Connection.
It would be nice to know who Chris Hilleary was and his importance to the valley.
