At Moose Ends
Express photo by Roland Lane

While the Idaho Department of Fish and Game says that Southern Idaho moose prefer wintering in riverside cottonwoods, they're capable of finding a meal in a range of habitats. For this mama and calf, that meant downtown Ketchum on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The winter's deep early season snowpack has driven many ungulates, including deer and elk, to the valley floor in search of food and easier transit. While the big animals are a novelty to see, it's important to give them space. Steering clear of wintering wildlife gives the animals better chance of surviving the winter, Fish and Game says. And moose? While they rarely injure humans, they're fully capable of doing so—and tend to view dogs as potential threats. 

