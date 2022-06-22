Along For The Pride
Express photo by Roland Lane

Clad in rainbow gear, endurance athlete Rebecca Rusch led the inaugural “Pride Ride” through downtown Ketchum on Saturday, June 18. Approximately 100 cyclists made the trip from the Sun Valley Ice Rink to River Run as part of a week of local Pride Month festivities. Originally held to commemorate the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York City, Pride has grown to encompass all of June, with events held throughout the country to recognize the impact of the LGBTQIA+ individuals.

