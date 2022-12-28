Christmas Eve night at Sun Valley's Dollar Mountain was far from silent, with the resort's annual torchlight parade and firework show bursting into the evening sky. The annual celebration—which, locally, dates back to the resort's early days—finds its roots in old-world Austrian yuletide festivities. For a full gallery Express photographer Roland Lane's favorite shots from the event, head online to www.mtexpress.com/gallery.
Online Poll
Give 2022 a grade:
You voted:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- SVSEF big mountain coach injured on Baldy
- County leaders pledge to take action on homelessness 'emergency'
- Feds arrest Hailey man on 'massive' insider trading scheme
- Correction: New residences proposed for Elkhorn Village
- County, ITD outline plans to improve Highway 75 corridor
- Bullwhacker elk feed site opens
- City of Ketchum seeks ownership of Lift Tower Lodge
- Sun Valley to host Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks
- Asylum seekers facing trailer evictions in Bellevue
- Kimberly Ranae Garvin
Images
Collections
Commented
- Who is exploiting local workers? (43)
- County leaders pledge to take action on homelessness 'emergency' (22)
- Ketchum City Council approves purchase of six temporary housing units (17)
- Friedman opens ‘competitive’ bidding process for future development (17)
- It’s on you (15)
- 'Overwhelmed' by generosity, a shelter takes shape in Hailey (13)
- Blaine County, Ketchum implement program to stem evictions (12)
- As ‘triple-demic’ develops, COVID risk does not abate (11)
- Asylum seekers facing trailer evictions in Bellevue (10)
- Illegal parking interfering with snow operations in Hailey (9)
- Hailey approves 5G permit with little fanfare (7)
- How the Supreme Court can start to regain trust (6)
- Affordable units go to qualified renters (6)
- New faces add to our community (5)
- Ketchum leaders eye big changes to Main Street, Warm Springs Road (5)
- Friends or foes? (5)
- School choice is about students (4)
- Crazy should have no place at an Idaho dinner (4)
- Taxes fund good causes, too (4)
- Ketchum should eye Simplot lot (4)
- Bellevue mayor investigating 'unpermitted' trailer park (4)
- Mountain lion attack on dog prompts warnings from Fish and Game (4)
- Idaho’s Republican primary is already closed—but the party may close it off even more (3)
- Richer but poorer than ever? (3)
- County, ITD outline plans to improve Highway 75 corridor (3)
- America's gun culture is toxic (3)
- City of Ketchum seeks ownership of Lift Tower Lodge (3)
- Red Flag laws work, but they have to be used (2)
- 'I Have a Dream' Foundation—Idaho receives $100,000 grant to develop 'trade school camps' (2)
- Key Sun Valley traffic light goes on the blink (2)
- Show compassion to asylum-seekers (2)
- Ketchum sets sights on major sidewalk projects (2)
- State reading scores return to pre-pandemic levels, but Blaine County lags behind (2)
- All hands on deck at Hailey Post Office (2)
- A war on Christmas? In defense of holiday music (2)
- In Pennsylvania, a case for open primaries (2)
- Bellevue scheduled to shut down trailer park today (2)
- Doing what's best for our kids means saving early for higher education (1)
- SVSEF big mountain coach injured on Baldy (1)
- F&G eyes expanded moose, mountain goat hunts in Wood River Valley, surrounding mountains (1)
- The Jan. 6 inquiry’s not-so-grand finale (1)
- Year in Review: Ketchum voters approve wastewater bond, and not a second too soon (1)
- After initial pause, Ketchum buys two pieces for City Hall (1)
- Weigh in on school hours (1)
- School District moves forward with plans to build affordable housing in Hailey (1)
- Support safe passage for wildlife (1)
- Economic recovery demands better than clichés (1)
- Ketchum senior planner promoted to Director of Planning and Building (1)
- This year, taxpayers will shell out a record $596.1 million for education bonds and levies (1)
- Skiers, boarders can cash in on more terrain Friday (1)
- Bellevue vehicle parking restricted on roadsides (1)
- National Park Service acquires land adjacent to City of Rocks National Reserve (1)
- Viruses putting pressure on local, regional hospitals (1)
- Abuse in subsidized housing (1)
- School Board investigating racist incidents at middle school and high school (1)
- After record stretch, real estate market seeing changes (1)
- This holiday season, the best gift you can give is to be vaccinated against the flu (1)
- Pain in paradise (1)
- Rental assistance helps Idahoans stay housed (1)
- 7 cows killed in south-county rollover crash (1)
- Rough ride coming up? (1)
- Stories of the Year: A look at the most-read headlines of 2022 (1)
- ‘All hands on deck’: Airport snow-removal experts battle Mother Nature with optimism, grit (1)
- Jennifer Rangel resigns from Bellevue City Council (1)
- County moves seeks funding to renovate Buttercup Road (1)
- Resort launches website about Baldy projects (1)
- Sun Valley to host Christmas Eve Torchlight Parade & Fireworks (1)
- Lane Kirkland carries on a football legacy in small town Carey (1)
- Despite close races, District 26 House candidates won't seek recounts (1)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In