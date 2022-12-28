Dollar Mountain Christmas Eve

Dollar Mountain never fails to light up on Christmas Eve. 

 Roland Lane

Christmas Eve night at Sun Valley's Dollar Mountain was far from silent, with the resort's annual torchlight parade and firework show bursting into the evening sky. The annual celebration—which, locally, dates back to the resort's early days—finds its roots in old-world Austrian yuletide festivities. For a full gallery Express photographer Roland Lane's favorite shots from the event, head online to www.mtexpress.com/gallery.

