Youngsters from around the region descended on Sun Valley’s Dollar Mountain over the weekend for a stop on the USA Snowboard and Freeski Association’s Big Mountain West Series, competing in slopestyle, ski cross and snowboard cross, pictured here. Local athletes shined on their hometown hill, with Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation skiers and riders crowding podiums throughout the two days of competition. “[Our team] is on the younger side, and we’re trying to put together a culture,” SVSEF Snowboard Head Coach Andy Gilbert said. “The coaching staff is pretty pleased with where everyone ended up.” For the full story see Sports, Page 25.

