Some of Holly Mora’s best memories involve her mother and the Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum. Her mother, Cheryl Thomas, started working at the bookstore when Mora was 6 years old and eventually took over ownership in the late 1980s.
“My mother loved this store and all the customers so much. Her tenure here had multi-generations coming in to visit her,” Mora said.
When Thomas started feeling unwell early this year, she went to the doctor and found out she had a rare, aggressive form of cancer, and she passed shortly after in April, Mora said.
“It was so sudden, and we barely had time to even understand what happened. When she passed, she left the store to me, and I still don’t even feel like I own it, I feel more like its keeper,” Mora said.
Mora along with her husband Kevin Mora and employees Meg Mazzocchi and Kelly Cavanaugh have been quelling rumors in the past several months that the store closed or sold after her mother passed.
“Chapter One will continue as long as Meg and Kelly are here. This bookstore is a friend to so many people, and we cannot let it go,” Mora said.
Mazzocchi said when people come in to look for self-help books about marriage advice or parenting she is sure to not talk about it with other people.
“People take us into their confidence, and we want to keep their trust as they seek help,” Mazzocchi said.
Mazzocchi has been with Chapter One even longer than Thomas, when the original store was in the Walnut Avenue Mall (no longer there) near the Gold Mine.
“This store has changed owners and locations several times, but the store has always been a constant,” Mazzocchi said.
The bookstore is known for having a little bit of everything, from self-help books to coffee table books, children’s literature, cookbooks, local authors and fishing and area guide books. They also host author signings and bookclubs for various organizations.
“This location used to be a fly fishing store where Hemingway would come get supplies. We’ve had Steve Miller in here and Bruce Springsteen hanging out and getting books while they’re on the road,” Mazzocchi said.
Mora added they also carry a lot of spirituality books, as her mother was the co-founder of the Sun Valley Wellness Festival.
“I loved growing up here, especially during Christmas time because the bookstore became magical. We want our customers to know that it’s not going anywhere anytime soon,” Mora said.
Chapter One Bookstore is located at 340 Second St. in Ketchum. ￼
