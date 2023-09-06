Chapter One 1

Holly and Kevin Mora inherited Chapter One Bookstore from Holly’s mother, Cheryl Thomas, who was a staple at the store since the late 70s.

Some of Holly Mora’s best memories involve her mother and the Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum. Her mother, Cheryl Thomas, started working at the bookstore when Mora was 6 years old and eventually took over ownership in the late 1980s.

“My mother loved this store and all the customers so much. Her tenure here had multi-generations coming in to visit her,” Mora said.

When Thomas started feeling unwell early this year, she went to the doctor and found out she had a rare, aggressive form of cancer, and she passed shortly after in April, Mora said.

New Chapter One Bookstore owner Holly Mora, left, and employees Kelly Cavanaugh and Meg Mazzocchi say they aren’t going anywhere and invite people to come read and sit on their beautiful balcony.

