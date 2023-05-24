Max Stimac’s main goal as a music teacher has been to teach an appreciation of music that will last his students’ lifetimes, whether they become professional musicians or not.
“I have a few students that have gone on to studying at music conservatories, or performing artists, but as long as my kids walk away just loving music, I know I have succeeded,” Stimac said.
Stimac has been a music teacher for Blaine County for 34 years, and he is officially retiring at the end of this school year. His last concert will be with the choir concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater.
“I love teaching. I wasn’t always a great student myself, but what I love to do is teach my kids they can be more than they think they can,” Stimac said. “Seeing the kids blossom and gain courage to stand in front of an audience is amazing.”
Stimac was born and raised in Great Falls, Montana, and he says he spent his summers camping and winters freezing. He has always had a love of cartoons, and as a kid he religiously watched “The Wonderful World of Disney” every Sunday evening with his family on a black and white television.
Stimac graduated from Colstrip High School and followed his high school sweetheart, Jaymie, to Montana State University. Money was tight, and Stimac joined the Army Reserves to help pay for his tuition.
He graduated with a degree in music education and his first job was with Blaine County School District at Carey School. He spent 13 years there teaching band, choir and elementary music. He then transferred to Wood River Middle School and High School where he has spent the remainder of his years. Jaymie, now his wife, also got a job at the district as a math specialist. Stimac said she will continue for a year or so after his retirement.
Along with being the music teacher, Stimac said he started Colla Voce choir group in 2004, taking his choir students to an annual Heritage Music Festival in Anaheim, California. This year Colla Voce was awarded the Outstanding Festival Choir Trophy and won first place overall for the festival, scoring more points than any other choir. They also received a gold plaque and the Adjudicator Trophy, reserved for choirs scoring above 95 out of 100.
When Stimac first brought his students to Anaheim in 2010, they didn’t do so well. He decided then that every time they won an award he would get a Disney tattoo. That very next year they took home an award. Now, his arms are almost covered in tattoos.
“Apparently that was the motivation they needed,” Stimac laughed.
Getting to take the kids to Disneyland is another perk for Stimac. Sometimes it is the only vacation the kids get, or the first time they have been able to visit the Magic Kingdom.
“Seeing their faces, even as teenagers, walking into Disneyland is such a great feeling,” Stimac said. “They get to just be kids.”
Over the years, Stimac has collaborated with the Sun Valley Music Festival, the Sun Valley Museum of Art and has partnered with well known musicians like R.L. Rowsey, Jim Watkinson and Dorinda Rendahl.
“Max is one of the most dedicated music teachers I have had the privilege to work with.; He is passionate, energetic and dynamic and truly cares about all of his students,” said Kim Gasenica, education director of Sun Valley Music Festival.
In 2012, Stimac was elected president of the District IV Music Educators. He is a gold member of the Heritage Director’s Circle Hall of Fame, and this year he received the Governor’s Award for Excellence in Music Education. He was nominated by Rowsey and his wife.
“Max is a collaborator committed to the well-being and growth of his students,” Rowsey said. “He looks in every direction to find the resources that support his amazing work in the classroom. It is a joy to be able to call him not only a partner in my work, but a dear, dear friend.”
Stimac said he is going to miss his students and being in the classroom, however; he is also looking forward to being in his garden more, cooking and traveling.
“I am just going to give myself a little time,” he said, “but I will be around.” ￼
