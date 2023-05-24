Max Stimac

Wood River High School teacher Max Stimac introduces Colla Voce at the Sun Valley Opera House on May 19. Stimac plans to retire this year.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Max Stimac’s main goal as a music teacher has been to teach an appreciation of music that will last his students’ lifetimes, whether they become professional musicians or not.

“I have a few students that have gone on to studying at music conservatories, or performing artists, but as long as my kids walk away just loving music, I know I have succeeded,” Stimac said.

Stimac has been a music teacher for Blaine County for 34 years, and he is officially retiring at the end of this school year. His last concert will be with the choir concert at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, at the Wood River High School Performing Arts Theater.

Colla Voce

Members of the Colla Voce choir perform at Sun Valley.

