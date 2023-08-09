Sun Valley welcomed a new resident on July 20: Star, a new Percheron-Brabant cross foal. Born 130 pounds, she’s already growing fast—and settling into her home at the Sun Valley Resort Horseman’s Center alongside her mother, Raven. Each winter, the resort uses its stable of Clydesdales, Suffolks, Percherons and Brabant (or Belgian) draft horses to pull sleighs full of hungry passengers to Trail Creek Cabin for dinner. (tncms-asset)8988e4b4-360b-11ee-950d-af14b40e61d7[0](/tncms-asset)

