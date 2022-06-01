A salute to service
Roland Lane

Blaine County observed Memorial Day with ceremonies and remembrances on Monday, May 30, including one at the Hailey Cemetery, where some 400 veterans are buried. Here, Ketchum residents Mea Martinez and Skyler Thomas place their hands over their hearts as an Honor Guard from Mountain Home Air Force Base presents the flag. Further north, an Air Force Honor Guard performs a salute to the departed during a Memorial Day service at the Ketchum Cemetery. 

Memorial Day; Ketchum cemetary
