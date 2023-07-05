Mushroom farmer in Richfield up and running

{p class=”Bodycopy”}Aspen oyster mushrooms take about two weeks to come to fruition in a temperature and moisture-controlled grow room at Ironwood Mycology in Richfield, Idaho.{/p}

 Photo by Tony Tekaroniake Evans

Something unusual is happening in the basement of an old Mormon Church building in Richfield, Idaho.

Mist from a sonic humidifier flows from a whitewashed laboratory into the cool darkness next door, falling across about a dozen different species of sprouting mushrooms that will soon be for sale at nearby farmers markets, stores and restaurants.

This traditional farming community about an hour south of Ketchum in Lincoln County has never seen a crop quite like this one. The mushrooms were started onsite from genetic material in mycelial tissues, the underground fungal networks that give rise to mushrooms, or cloned from wild local mushroom varieties, by Zackary Wood, the owner of Ironwood Mycology.

{p class=”Bodycopy”}Zackary Wood displays reishi mushrooms that he propagated in a specially-designed basement grow room in Richfield Idaho. This type of mushroom has been used as a medicine for thousands of years in Asia.{/p}

