{p class=”Bodycopy”}Zackary Wood displays reishi mushrooms that he propagated in a specially-designed basement grow room in Richfield Idaho. This type of mushroom has been used as a medicine for thousands of years in Asia.{/p}
Something unusual is happening in the basement of an old Mormon Church building in Richfield, Idaho.
Mist from a sonic humidifier flows from a whitewashed laboratory into the cool darkness next door, falling across about a dozen different species of sprouting mushrooms that will soon be for sale at nearby farmers markets, stores and restaurants.
This traditional farming community about an hour south of Ketchum in Lincoln County has never seen a crop quite like this one. The mushrooms were started onsite from genetic material in mycelial tissues, the underground fungal networks that give rise to mushrooms, or cloned from wild local mushroom varieties, by Zackary Wood, the owner of Ironwood Mycology.
Wood, 27, grew up in Richfield. He studied aerospace engineering and worked for several years for Busek Company, Inc., in Massachusetts, building electric thrusters for spacecraft and satellites.
“I have a few things floating in space with my name on them right now,” Wood said. “And that’s where my perspective lies. I think of myself as a scientist and engineer who is now doing mycology. I love to build stuff. We built a lot of this equipment here by ourselves, following our own designs.”
Wood’s mushroom farm went into operation in May and will grow year-round. He is currently focusing on tropical oyster mushroom varieties, which take about two weeks to come to fruition after the tiny fibers of mycelium are transferred to sterilized wood chip and sawdust packages, which wind up in the dark room when they are ready, torn open and left to grow.
“This space has to be really clean, because you don’t want to grow the wrong kind of fungus,” said Wood, who works with family members, including his wife, Lahela Maxwell.
“I love learning about this and also teaching others how to do it. Now that we have the equipment in operation, the mushroom organisms keep living and it becomes pretty low cost to run. I don’t have to buy seeds every year like most farmers because mushrooms give off their own spores.”
Unlike trees, mushrooms take in oxygen and release carbon dioxide, which plays into the atmospheric management of the grow chamber. Wood believes this pattern of gas exchange shows that fungi are more closely related to humans than to plants. He said mushrooms are as helpful as medicines, as they are for food.
“We are still growing a ton of Lion’s Mane, which does well in the summer. This mushroom is known for restoring brain neurons and offsetting memory loss. They also taste great,” Wood said. “I’m also growing an aspen oyster mushroom, which grows naturally around here. It’s big and meaty, with a strong taste.”
Wood took an interest in mushrooms while living in New England, where he found many varieties on walks in the woods.
“There were beautiful mushrooms growing everywhere, which got me interested in it,” he said.
Wood found inspiration and knowledge from Paul Stamets’ book “Growing Gourmet and Medicinal Mushrooms.” He found seed funding to start his company from the Sun Valley Institute for Resilience, which provided a $25,000 low interest loan in February.
“I already owned the property, which made this possible,” Wood said. “Business is great. We are having a hard time keeping up with demand. With the Sun Valley Institute, its more than just the money, it’s the network they create between farmers, small producers and stores like Nourish Me in Ketchum. They introduced me to the chef at Il Naso Restaurant in Ketchum. I can’t thank them enough.”
With current mushroom output at about 20 pounds per week, Wood is also selling to Rasberry’s in Ketchum and is setting up deliveries to CK’s Real Food in Hailey. He sells at the Lincoln County Farmers Market in Shoshone, and the Twin Falls Farmers Market at the Magic Valley Mall and will also have a “visitors spot” presence at the Ketchum Farmers Market in the coming weeks.
“We want to hit 50 to 100 pounds per week in production,” Wood said. “I also plan to give mushroom tours and will be teaching classes on mushroom identification, growing and cooking. People are sending me pictures of what’s growing in their yards. I do my best to classify and identify them. It’s a resource I want to provide to people.”
Ironwood Mycology is the fifth regional food business to receive investment from the Sun Valley Institute for Resilience’s Impact Idaho Fund. To date, the Institute has provided $375,000 to build “regional resilience” for regional food and agriculture projects.
“All of these investments are low or no interest loans that will be paid back,” states a press release from the Institute.
Loans also went to Itty Bitty Farms in Carey ($10,000) and Lookout Farm in Bellevue ($25,000) in early 2021. Itty Bitty Farms finalized repayment of its loan in December 2022. Wild Spaces Farm (a micro-dairy operation in Glenns Ferry) received $75,000 in funding in January 2022. Sustainable Meats, a new animal processing facility in Kuna received $250,000 in funding in October 2022. The investment in Sustainable Meats closed the pilot round of the Impact Idaho Fund.
The $25,000 investment in Ironwood Mycology marks the first investment of Impact Idaho Fund’s next phase.
“We’ve invested in Ironwood Mycology for a number of reasons,” says Impact Idaho Fund Chief Investment Officer Catherine Rotchford. “Not only do they increase the diversity of local food in our area, but they are also committed to running a zero-waste operation and eventually incorporating solar power with the goal of making the farm energy independent. Their operational principles directly align with the objectives of the Impact Idaho Fund.”
