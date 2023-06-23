Sun Valley Forum
Express photo by Willy Cook

The Sun Valley Forum continues today, Friday, bringing wide-ranging experts and advocates to the Wood River Valley to discuss climate change, and what can be done to combat it. Among the panelists is Eamonn Store, the former CEO of The Guardian North America and founder of FairShare Consulting, seen here emceeing a discussion at The Argyros in Ketchum on Wednesday, June 21. Store is one of more than 50 speakers in this year’s event, which aims to highlight how unexpected collaborations can “accelerate climate solutions.” For coverage of the forum, check Wednesday’s Idaho Mountain Express.

