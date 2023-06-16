A crowning achievement

The Blaine County Historical Museum crowned four new members of the Heritage Court during a coronation ceremony on Sunday, June 11: Geegee Lowe, Becky Payne, Carol Eittreim and Peggy Dean, seen here in the foreground speaking with Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks. The foursome were picked by the Heritage Court Committee in recognition of their contributions to the history and social fabric of each town in the Wood River Valley. If you missed the ceremony, don’t fret: The ladies will be featured in the Fourth of July Parade in Hailey, Wagon Days Parade in Ketchum, and Labor Day Parade in Bellevue. And, The Senior Connection will further the honors by hosting a luncheon for the Heritage Court Ladies on Friday, Aug. 4.
