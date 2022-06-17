A Crowning Acheivement
Express photo by Roland Lane

Members of the Heritage Court convened on Sunday to welcome four new women to the fellowship, which recognizes those who have made significant historical contributions to the Wood River Valley. Here, 2022 inductee Betty Grant of Hailey, right, is congratulated after the June 12 coronation. Grant was one of four honorees this year, alongside Larraine Davis, Mary Ann Flaherty and Nancy Kennette. You can find full profiles of this year’s class on www.mtexpress.com.

