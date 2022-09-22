Now in its tenth year, the 100 Men Who Care charitable organization is seeking nominations for grant recipients prior to its 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 meeting at The Community Library.
At the organization’s last meeting in July, the group gave gifts of $17,900, raising its total giving since 2013 to $368,625. Nominations may be made by any member who has actively participated for the past four meetings, or more.
Nominations must be of Wood River Valley 501c3 nonprofits serving Blaine County. Organizations are not eligible if they have received a gift from 100 Men in the past year. Updated nomination forms will be emailed to those requesting one. Nomination deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 28.
