Wood River dominated and came away with both championship titles for the 10U and 12U divisions during the Max Hemmert Memorial All Star Invitational this past weekend in Salmon.
The 10U Mustangs went undefeated in the pool play on Friday, beating the Beaverhead Bomb Squad 14-0, Salmon All Stars 20-1 and Bitterroot Red Sox 8-4.
The team coached by Andrew Wrisley and Brett Buxton is comprised of Clive Freytag, Gavin Rooney, Hunter McCabe, Reagan Giorgi, Jackson Wrisley, Porter Robinson, Theo Kurtz, Ryder Buxton, Vann Sheue and Archie Dietz.
They started the bracket in first place Saturday morning and beat the Salmon All Stars 9-0 and for the championship game beat the Bitterroot Red Sox 14-5. Hunter McCabe took home the MVP award for the tournament with his incredible pitching and in-the-park home run during the championship game.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In