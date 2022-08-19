Wood River High School Football
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Wood River High School football team opens its season—and the fall prep sports schedule—with its first game tonight, Aug. 19, on the road in South Fremont. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Following a 1-8 season in 2021, optimism is running high for the new group of Wolverines, who are dropping down to the 3A level for the season ahead. "We’re ready to play," Head Coach Shane Carden said. "I know this group is ready. I’m ready to coach in a game. Our coaching staff is ready to go. I want to see this group compete." Turn to Page 18 for previews of the upcoming Wood River and Carey football seasons. Or, head to www.mtexpress.com/sports for a full preview of the Wolverines' Friday night opener. 

