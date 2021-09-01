Wood River’s season opener against Canyon Ridge on Friday night was clutch.
With 20 seconds left to play in the fourth quarter, Wood River junior quarterback Sawyer Grafft was poised as he found sophomore wide receiver Charlie Roberts in the back of the end zone.
When sophomore kicker Conrad Foster nailed the point after attempt, the Wood River High School varsity football team took the victory, 14-13.
Down 13-7 heading into the final frame, the Wolverines (1-0, 1-0 Great Basin 7 Conference), hadn’t held a lead all game. However, Grafft (17-for-28, 162 yards, 2 touchdowns) made the type of throws and displayed the type of leadership that the Wolverines needed when it counted most.
“[Graft] was efficient,” Wood River head coach Shane Carden said. “He came out crisp and sharp. He really hung in there and took some shots and threw a beautiful ball to Charlie to win it.”
Down 7-0 at halftime, the Wood River defense put the clamps down on Canyon Ridge. According to Carden, he believes his defense was the biggest difference maker.
“The defensive line and linebackers played great,” Carden said. “We brought a good amount of pressure. When it mattered most, our defense came together as a unit to stop Canyon Ridge. They caused havoc all night.”
Players like defensive linemen Ollin Patterson (junior) and Ethan Desler (sophomore), and linebackers Caleb Hothem (sophomore) and Jack Herlinger (junior) caused Canyon Ridge’s offense to stall.
In the third quarter, Wood River’s passing attack began putting together big drives. Grafft hit Zack Dilworth (8 receptions, 75 yards, 1 TD) for an 8-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.
On its ensuing possession, Canyon Ridge scored, but missed the PAT attempt to make it 13-7.
In the fourth quarter and with time running down, it didn’t look good for Wood River as the Wolverines failed a fourth down conversion in what looked to be another disappointing loss.
However, it was once again Wood River’s defense that stepped in to save the day and caused Canyon Ridge to go three-and-out, setting up for Grafft’s dramatics.
Both Hothem and Dilworth made big plays while on offense to push the ball in the final drive. Then with 20 seconds left to go, Grafft found Roberts for the game-deciding touchdown.
“Our team hung around long enough to make some plays,” Carden said. “A couple of years ago, I don’t know if our guys would’ve hung on. We figured out a way to win.”
With the first win in 2021, this game marked other firsts for these young Wolverines.
This was the first Wood River season opening win since 2016, when the Wolverines went 8-2.
It was also the first conference victory since a 27-13 win at Burley in 2017. Before Friday night, the Wolverines were 0-17 in the GB7.
This was also the first road win for WRHS since its 27-7 win at 3A Buhl in 2018.
And, it’s the first time the Wolverines beat the Riverhawks since 2016.
As far as Canyon Ridge is concerned (0-1, 0-1 GB7), the woes continue from last year (0-8 in 2020). With the loss to Wood River, it marks the 10th straight loss since its 40-18 home win over WRHS in 2019.
Up next for Wood River is the home opener against Mountain Home on Friday, Sept. 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. with the junior varsity playing at 4:30 p.m.
