The U.S. Alpine National Championships are returning to Sun Valley April 1-5, for the third time in seven years. The SVSEF is seeking nearly 200 volunteers to support the event between March 31 and April 5 across a wide spectrum of positions.
“We are honored that our community has the opportunity to host another U.S. Alpine National Championships,” said Wally Rothgeb, Chairman of the Organizing Committee for U.S. Alpine Championship. “Volunteers are the heartbeat of a successfully run event and we are grateful to everyone who can spare some time to lend a hand during event week.”
Those interested in volunteering are encouraged to review all posted positions and join the volunteer crew for one or more shifts as available. Volunteers will receive a one-day Sun Valley lift ticket voucher valid through Dec. 30, 2024 for each shift completed. Lunch will be provided only during shifts where noted, and when shift hours are continuous from the morning to the afternoon through the lunch hour.
If interested in volunteering and being a part of this incredible event, follow the link below to secure your spot. For all U.S. Alpine National Championships volunteer questions, or for more information about volunteering, contact Volunteer Coordinator, Cyndi Terry, at SVAlpineChamps@gmail.com.
Volunteer opportunities include information booth and hospitality, opening ceremony, bib collection, wax room security, parking attendants and crowd control, and more. All general volunteer positions are available now for sign-up at svsef.org.
Qualified course crew volunteers will be vetted through the Course Crew Volunteer Request online form at svsef.org. Volunteer applicants will be contacted with further details per the form.
The U.S. Alpine National Championships hosts an estimated 150 elite-level athletes from across the United States, competing to see who is best in the country across three disciplines. Over the course of four days, the event will host one race each for both men and women in Super G, Giant Slalom, and Slalom. All athletes in attendance will have qualified to compete at the Alpine Championships from the Western, Eastern, and Rocky/Central Regions of U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association.
“It is critical that we fulfill all volunteer needs to execute the different aspects of the event at the highest level,” said Rothgeb. “We have the best of the best traveling here to compete and we want everyone’s experience, racers and spectators alike, to be nothing less than extraordinary.”
