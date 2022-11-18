North Valley resident Clare Swanger lived and worked in Taos, New Mexico, before coming to the Wood River Valley, where she followed her interest in land conservation and now works with troubled animals.
Swanger grew up in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, where her father designed and built roads and bridges. Her mother started a newspaper designed to connect people with the history of the region, dating back to the early 1700s when German settlers came to the area.
“We lived in New York City from when I was 6 to 9, so by then I was familiar with rural and city life,” she said. After attending boarding school at Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut, she attended Wellesley College for two years and then took a gap year to work at Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute, where she would spend the next few summers, working on salt marsh ecology and aquaculture.
“At that point I thought I would be a marine biologist,” Swanger said. “I had written a paper in my senior year of high school about whale sound acoustics and then went to sea on a 30-day research cruise.”
Swanger earned a B.A. in economics from Yale and then was off to Stanford for an MBA. There she pursued an interest in governmental policy.
“I thought I might join the EPA or something,” she said. Instead, she traveled and took interest in mountain cultures and spirituality, eventually settling in Taos, New Mexico.
“I’ve always been looking for win-win solutions between land, animals and the human community,” Swanger said. “In college, I spent a lot of time in the library.”
In Taos, she stumbled on a group that was forming the Taos Land Trust, linking up with a man named David Chavez, and serving as the organization’s first executive director, from 1992-2002.
“At first I still had California license plates, so I had to park a half-mile down the road,” she said.
Among dozens of projects, she co-led the conservation of the famed Taos Valley Overlook at the south end of town with $14.5 million from the federal Land and Water Conservation Fund.
“I loved living in New Mexico,” Swanger said. “I was drawn to the landscape and impacted by the deep connection and roots people have there with the land, which went back to the 1600s with the Spanish and at least about 1100 A.D. with Taos Pueblo. I had never lived in a small tri-cultural community, so I learned a lot.”
In the 1990s, Swanger worked as an author and project manager on “The Promise of Diversity: Over 40 Voices Discuss Strategies for Eliminating Discrimination in Organizations,” an experience that proved instrumental in support she would provide to the Taos Pueblo site while working to protect and conserve a 20,000-acre ranch that bordered the Pueblo. Securing the ranch would restrict outsiders from watching down upon sacred Indigenous ceremonies at Blue Lake.
“We had a donor give $200,000 and had to raise more than $10 million,” Swanger said. “I knew nothing about the culture but soon learned about meeting protocols there and how to behave myself. One always talks to the most senior person in the room, which, in this case, was the war chief.”
Swanger said she learned some time later at the Taos Pow Wow that the Pueblo had succeeded in acquiring the ranch.
“I knew because I could see it in the light in the eyes of the war chief,” she said.
“We also purchased for the land trust the Ponce De Leon hot springs, which was going to be developed. I feel good that we helped preserve what were considered the most important places for Native, Hispanic and Anglo cultures in the area.”
Swanger went on to work as the founding executive director of the New Mexico Land Conservancy, until 2005, moving the following year to the Wood River Valley. She had backpacked in the Sawtooth Mountains in the 1980s and came to Sun Valley to join the adult figure skating school. She made friends and worked as development director at The Community Library and became a recreational ice dancer.
From 2011-2019, Swanger served as program coordinator for Blaine County’s Land, Water and Wildlife Conservation Program, the first taxpayer-funded county level conservation program in Idaho.
“I got to interface with people in county government and in land conservation organizations, and most importantly landowners who wanted to conserve aspects of their properties,” she said.
More recently, Swanger founded The Comfortable Canine, LLC. As sole proprietor, she teaches dogs to live calmly and confidently in a human-centered world. She has also consulted on strategic management, professional development and animal welfare for a variety of organizations. She is a member, by invitation, of the Idaho Chapter of the International Women’s Forum and of the Pet Professional Guild.
“My career has centered around the conservation of land and the well-being of animals,” Swanger said. “Now I work to improve a dog’s behavior and well-being using forward-thinking, force-free approaches. I specialize in often misunderstood adolescent dogs and dogs with shy, fearful, or reactive behavior.”
