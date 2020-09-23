Our valley is both a tinderbox and firetrap, and is vulnerable, much like Paradise, Calif., and too many other charred and once-charming towns. There, failed high-voltage overhead transmission line maintenance sparked fires where high winds combusted dry climates, and natural wildfires melted and eviscerated utility infrastructure vital to both fighting and surviving a fire. PG&E’s replacement lines for those that failed and burned will be buried as a result, but it would have been far cheaper for PG&E to do the right thing in the first place. Instead, people died, entire towns were incinerated and PG&E buried lines later.
Idaho Power has proposed Thomas Edison-era technology to solve our energy challenges for the next 60-100 years, which is just not good enough. Utilities such as PG&E, and now Oregon’s utility, are now routinely proactively shutting off transmission lines to prevent wildfires, but that means that above-ground lines become useless. Idaho Power’s new line must be built underground to be “redundant,” as advertised. We are a place that treasures both our irreplaceable landscape and community. We have a once-in-a-century opportunity, and we can’t blow it.
Encourage your Blaine County commissioners to take a stand with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission right now that it is Idaho Power’s responsibility to entirely bury any new line. Commissioners need the political will from us to protect our valley from the risk and eyesore of industrial high-voltage transmission lines along our scenic corridor that will scar and threaten the Wood River Valley for generations.
Contact commissioners at Jacob Greenberg jgreenberg@co.blaine.id.us, Dick Fosbury dfosbury@co.blaine.id.us and Angenie McCleary amccleary@co.blaine.id.us.
Laura Midgley
Hailey
