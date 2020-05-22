Riders and horses from Swiftsure Ranch paraded along the bike path near St. Luke’s Wood River in Ketchum on Tuesday, May 19. The Bellevue-based nonprofit sought to show its appreciation to hardworking hospital staff, who have fought tirelessly against the spread of coronavirus in Blaine County. Top left, hospital staff took a short break to enjoy the horses as they trotted towards St. Luke’s. Bottom left, nurses in scrubs greet the animals in person. Right, even miniature horse Moose joined the event, donning a protective mask along with a bridle. Swiftsure Ranch is an equestrian therapeutic center that offers physical, mental and emotional healing through interactions with horses.