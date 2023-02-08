We take this opportunity to applaud and thank the Blaine County commissioners and Silver Creek Outfitters for their 3.5-year effort to ensure the public’s reasonable access to the designated pedestrian easements connecting Aspen Lakes Drive to the Big Wood River west of the Flying Heart Subdivision located north of Hailey.
A lawsuit, filed by the county and joined by Silver Creek Outfitters, was ultimately settled and incorporated into a judgment filed Jan. 9, which guarantees safe parking access to the pedestrian easements at two 100-foot paved parking areas—one adjacent to the southern easement and one across the street from the northern easement on Aspen Lakes Drive—to be constructed in the near future.
The designated parking areas will be well marked and signed to assure members of the public that they are welcome to exercise their right to access public waters for recreational purposes as clearly allowed under Idaho law.
Nick P. Miller
President, Trout Unlimited, Hemingway Chapter
