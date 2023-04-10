Footlight Dance Centre presents “Snow Queen," May 5-7 at the WRHS Performing Arts Theater at the Community Campus in Hailey. Friday and Saturday start at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.
The Snow Queen will be played by WRHS senior Hazel Ludwig, Gerda & Kai by senior Ava Knowles and junior Leo Star, senior Piper Kolb the Crow, senior Lilia Page the Princess lead, senior Bridgette Silva the Rose Princess, senior Georgia Geagan the role of Nomad lead and sernior Riley Jessen the Vagabond lead.
“Being part of the Snow Queen has been incredibly impactful," Silva said. "I have learned how much dedication and passion it takes from everyone involved and how much I love to dance. I am so grateful and excited to be part of this production!”
