The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 had either completely closed or at least severely limited the great ski resorts of our country. Visitors from all over the world have been eager to come out of their quarantines and hit the slopes for the first time in what feels like a million years. After a tumultuous 2020, and a 2021 that has everyone yearning for a return to normalcy, ski resort pandemic restrictions have, for the most part, been relaxed. Guests can finally purchase their lift tickets directly from the resort again (no more order-ahead lift tickets) and partake in all the entertainment off the mountain that the resorts have to offer.
Besides seeing all the masks and social distancing that have become customary to our society, it seems that things are slowly going back to normal, or at least back to how things were pre-2020. Despite our gradual ascent back to normalcy, one critical facet of the winter sports season has been severely lacking. This has snow-sport aficionados all over the west scratching their heads and asking…. “Where’s all the snow?”
All over the west, ski resorts in Vail, Aspen, Jackson, Sun Valley, Tahoe, Big Bear, and many others have experienced a lack of significant snowfall, and most have experienced higher-than-normal December temperatures that render man-made snow ineffective for providing ideal conditions for quality snow that is characteristic to these resorts. In fact, Denver experienced record-breaking lack of snow, which broke an 87-year record for having no snow this late in the season. Over in Breckinridge, as of Dec. 8th, only 4” of snow has fallen, rendering only nine of their total 187 ski runs to be open for business. The same can be said with Vail, where 4” of snowfall has reduced the ski area to only 4% of its total acreage.
This phenomenon isn’t just gripping Colorado however, as Jackson had just experienced its first snowfall of the ski season, a measly 1” of packed power. As for here in Sun Valley, the mountains have been relatively bare. Very few runs on Baldy are open and even less lifts are shuttling skiers up and down the mountain. Luckily for these resorts, temperatures have been low to sustain decent man-made snow. Not so much luck over in California however, as Big bear has experienced warmer than average temperatures. Not only is there no natural snow available, but even the man-made snow has been unimpressive and slushy in texture. The troubles of temperature are also found in Tahoe, where the opening date for the ski areas were already pushed back due to lack of significant snowfall.
The weather conditions out west have patrons and locals of America’s great ski towns sitting around and waiting for that white stuff to finally fall. But one place has seemingly taken all of the snow for itself: that place is Hawaii. Over the past week Hawaii had been issued a blizzard warning, yes you read that right, a blizzard in Hawaii. A cold season “Kona” storm blasted through Hawaii dumping over 20 inches of rain and over a foot of snow on its highest peaks, creating winter conditions Sun Valley guests and residents have been praying for.
The weather predictions for the great western Ski towns have been rather dismal over the past few weeks, but almost all of them are being predicted to bring snowfall later in the month, so keep your fingers crossed and remember that if Hawaii can get a foot of snow, it’s only a matter of time until we do too.
