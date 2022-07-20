Given the increasing intensity of wildfires in western Idaho and across the state, I was pleased to see that the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Sen. Crapo helped pass makes wildfire prevention a priority. The recent announcement of $103 million for wildfire risk reduction efforts nationwide, made possible through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, will protect Idaho communities and firefighters.
On top of investing in programs that support state and local efforts to fight wildfires, the new infrastructure law also establishes a wild-land firefighter health and wellbeing program. These investments will help ensure the mental and physical health of firefighters, further ensuring the safety and well-being of not only our communities but those who protect them as well.
Idaho communities and firefighters will be better off thanks to these climate-smart investments, especially as wildfire season worsens. I’m grateful to Sen. Crapo for his leadership on the bipartisan infrastructure law. These investments are good for local communities and represent a smart path forward for Republicans looking to lead on climate-related issues.
James Manning
Mesa
