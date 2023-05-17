Recent Sun Valley Community School alum Isabelle Thomson was an invaluable member as a starting Lock for the NCAA Division 2 women’s rugby champion Claremont College (California) Foxes that finished an undefeated 15s season beating Howard University of Houston, Texas. Thomson, a freshman at Scripps College who competes for the five-college Claremont squad, was the Most Improved Cutthroat soccer player in 2020 and starting goalkeeper for the Community School girls in 2021.

