Recent Sun Valley Community School alum Isabelle Thomson was an invaluable member as a starting Lock for the NCAA Division 2 women’s rugby champion Claremont College (California) Foxes that finished an undefeated 15s season beating Howard University of Houston, Texas. Thomson, a freshman at Scripps College who competes for the five-college Claremont squad, was the Most Improved Cutthroat soccer player in 2020 and starting goalkeeper for the Community School girls in 2021.
SVCS alum Isabelle Thomson NCAA rugby champ
Express Staff
