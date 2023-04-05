Hello dear neighbors,
Please, please vote for extending the "1% for Air" local-option tax for another five years. And, dedicate half of that to workforce housing throughout the county! This is important. Everyone needs to help here. People talk about maintaining the level of service in our area. How about no service? Will we have to drive to Twin Falls for a can of paint or a haircut. How reasonable is that? Please vote!
Susan Scovell
Ketchum
