Stephen McDougall Graham possesses character traits and attributes that enhance the fabric of our community. He is mindful and kind. He displays a willingness to be of service. He has a respect for and fascination about the history and culture of the valley. He couples that intrigue with intelligence and forward thinking that act to support our history while keeping us current. Many of my friends who are longstanding anchors in public service and know more than me about the demands of this specific job believe in his skills and his intentions as the Blaine County Clerk. My personal knowledge of Stephen’s character, my confidence in his support from community leaders and my awareness of his diverse background including the acquisition of a master's degree in Public Policy from Georgetown University lead me to wholeheartedly endorse Stephen McDougall Graham in our May 17 primary election.
R.L. Rowsey
Hailey
