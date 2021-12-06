Friday, DECEMBER 3, 2021
STINGERS 4, SUNS 3 (ot)
Bozeman .............1......1......1.....1.....4
Sun Valley Suns....2......1......0.....0.....3
FIRST PERIOD—(1) SV, Steve McCall 1 (Taylor Rothgeb, Trevor Thomas), 2:25. (2) SV, Max Tardy 1 (Mike Curry, Nick Curry), 3:09. (3) Bozeman, Luke Bing (Kyle Tolliver), 12:50.{/span}
SECOND PERIOD—(4) SV, Nick Curry 1 (Tardy, Doug Yeates), 13:41, shorthanded goal. (5) Bozeman, Ben Henne (David Castillion), 18:43.
THIRD PERIOD—{/span}{/span}{span}(6) Bozeman, Ross Hanson (Bing, Jordan Douglass), 6:24.
OVERTIME (5 minutes)—(7) Bozeman, Bing (Ben Henne), 1:11, power play and game-winning goal.{/span}
SHOTS ON GOAL—{/span}{/span}{span}Bozeman 6-11-14-2 for 33; Sun Valley 21-18-24-0 for 63.
GOALIES—Bozeman, Matt Rowe (60 saves);
Sun Valley, Bobby Bowden (29 saves, 0-1 record).
OFFICIALS—Matt Stone and Jeff Waetje (referees); Dan Choma and Tyler Hanson (linesmen).
ATTENDANCE—436.
NOTES—The Suns had faced Bozeman goalie Matt Rowe two times before tonight, beating Rowe’s Stingers 3-1 and 7-5 at Bozeman Jan. 24-25, 2020. Rowe, 29, from Fox River, Ill., played Division 3 college hockey for the Bethel University Royals in St. Paul, Minn. from 2012-16, logging 1,802 minutes over 31 games during that time…Sun Valley forward lines were Spencer Brendel-Max Tardy-Nick Curry, DJ Robinson-Chad O’Brien-Derek Grimes, Kyle Mitsunaga-Justin Taylor-Brendan McGovern, along with Steve McCall and Taylor Rothgeb. Defensemen were Sean O’Grady-Mike Curry, Stephen Inman-Doug Yeates, Ben Barton-Eric Demment plus Trevor Thomas…Making their Suns debuts were forwards Brendan McGovern and Kyle Mitsunaga, and defenseman Ben Barton. McGovern, 28, from Centerport, N.Y., played four winters and 98 games with 14 goals for Middlebury College from 2012-16. A four-year golfer at Boise State University, Mitsunaga, 26, from Boise, also played hockey in the Treasure Valley and elsewhere. He skated for the Idaho Junior Steelheads in 2013, got injured at St. Cloud State and competed for the Los Angeles Selects 16U AAA Hockey Club, basically the L.A. Junior Kings. Blueliner Barton, 26, from Kenai, Ak., played 57 games for the Assumption College Greyhounds in Worcester, Mass. from 2016-20. Preceding Barton on the Assumption College team was current Suns goalie Bobby Bowden, who played in Worcester from 2010-14…Rangy Bozeman defenseman Erik Soderlund picked up his first 10-minute misconduct along with a hooking penalty late in the first period. He brought down Max Tardy on a rush to the net, and then got into it with Tardy. Soderlund seemed to relish the boos of the partisan home crowd as he headed off the ice for the locker room, but he was back in the lineup in the second stanza. Finally, Soderlund was thrown out of the game for good with a game misconduct late in the second period and taunted the crowd with his stick raised over his head as he skated to the locker room…Hailey fifth-grader Paityn Nelson needed only two attempts to find the hole as the first “Beat the Sun” shooter of season before the third period. Nelson won a $15 gift certificate for her scooping her accurate shot into the net…After the Stingers tied the game 3-3 on Ross Hanson’s wrist shot early in the third period, Suns goalie Bobby Bowden kept his team in the hunt by stopping two Bozeman breakaways—the first by Jordan Wicker with five minutes left, and the second by Stingers veteran Ben Henne, 29, from Fairbanks, Alaska, as time ticked away…But a brawl along with sideboards in the Suns offensive zone after the final buzzer of the third period ended up with Suns forward DJ Robinson tagged with an unsportsmanlike conduct minor penalty, so the Suns started the sudden-death overtime period at a 4-on-3 disadvantage. Former Montana State University skater Luke Bing, 27, from Bozeman ended the game with a rebound power-play goal with 39 seconds remaining on the penalty.
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2021
SUNS 10, STINGERS 2
Bozeman Stingers......1.......0........1.......2
Sun Valley Suns..........3.......6........1......10
FIRST PERIOD—(1) SV, Nick Curry 2 (Max Tardy), 6:07. (2) SV, Brendan McGovern 1 (Justin Taylor, Doug Yeates), 13:39, power play goal. (3) SV, Tardy 2 (goalie Bobby Bowden), 15:33. (4) Bozeman, Ben Henne (David Castellion, Zach Stowell), 19:25.{/span}
SECOND PERIOD—(5) SV, Nick Curry 3 (Tardy), 0:43. (6) SV, Doug King 1 (Spencer Brendel, Dustin Pierce), 3:57, shorthanded goal. (7) SV, Nick Curry 4 (Tardy, Brendel), 8:33, hat trick goal. (8) SV, Brendel 1 (Nick Curry, Sean O’Grady), 9:05. (9) SV, Chad O’Brien 1 (Steve McCall), 11:13, shorthanded goal. (10) SV, Nick Curry 5 (Tardy), 19:50.{/span}
THIRD PERIOD—(11) Bozeman, Ben Henne (Ross Hanson), 6:06. (12) SV, Taylor Rothgeb 1 (Mike Curry, goalie Bowden), 14:04.
SHOTS ON GOAL—Bozeman 9-13-13 for 35;
Sun Valley 25-18-17 for 60.
GOALIES—Bozeman, Matt Rowe (50 saves);
Sun Valley, Bobby Bowden (33 saves, 1-1 record).
OFFICIALS—Jeff Waetje and Matt Stone (referees); Tyler Hanson and Chris Benson (linesmen).
ATTENDANCE—386.
NOTES—Suns wing Nick Curry was impressed with the turnout of fans when he arrived at the rink Friday night for his first Suns game in 20 months. “There was already a line of fans at the door, waiting to get in. And the Alumni Section was full. This is a pretty special situation playing here,” he said. Curry was the Suns leading scorer in 2019-20 with 16 goals and 32 assists for 48 points in just 20 games. He and linemate Max Tardy topped the Suns scoring for the opening weekend with 7 points apiece…There have been 34 games played between the two teams over 10 seasons, including 11 games that ended with 1-goal outcomes including Friday night’s Stingers OT win. The Suns now have a 9-2 advantage in those 1-goal games. They lost 5-4 in overtime to Bozeman in Hailey back in 2015…Suns forward lines were Nick Curry-Spencer Brendel-Max Tardy, Taylor Rothgeb-Dustin Pierce-Doug King, DJ Robinson-Chad O-Brien-Steve McCall, Brendan McGovern-Justin Taylor-Derek Grimes. Defensemen were Sean O’Brady-Doug Yeates, Ben Barton-Mike Curry, Eric Demment-Ben Barton.
