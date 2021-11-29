Sun Valley Suns Roster for 2021-22
Player names, ages, years with the Sun Valley Suns, hometowns and previous hockey teams.
GOALTENDERS
Matt Cooper, 30, 6th year, Duluth, Minn. Iowa State/FHL Dayton Demolition.
Bobby Bowden, 30, 4th year, Springfield, Mass., Assumption (Mass.) College.
James Moskos, 43, 10th year, Boston, Mass., Univ. of Ottawa.
DEFENSEMEN
Eric Demment, 44, 19th year, Etna, N.H., Williams College/France.
Trevor Thomas, 37, 17th year, San Diego, Calif., SV Junior Hockey.
Doug Yeates, 32, 10th yea,r Green Mountain, Vt., Mt. Mansfield Union HS/Skidmore College.
Mike Curry, 37, 9th year Eagle River, Alaska, Univ. of Minn./Duluth-Alaska Aces.
Sean O’Grady, 41, 7th year, London, Ontario, Canada, Colby College.
Charlie Evans, 28, 6th year, Ketchum, Idaho, SV Junior Hockey/Univ. of Idaho.
Stephen Inman, 28, 5th year, Coventry, R.I.. St. Michael’s College (Vt.)
Donald “DJ” Robinson, 29, 5th year, Kennebunk, Maine, Univ. of Southern Maine.
Darrell Hay, 41, 4th year Kamloops, B.C., Canada, Idaho Steelheads.
Ben Barton, 26, 1st year. Kenai, Alaska, Assumption (Mass.) College.
FORWARDS
Taylor Rothgeb, 36, 14th year, Sun Valley SV Junior Hockey.
Blake Jenson, 34, 10th year, Hailey Fort Worth Texas/Oswego, N.Y.
Spencer Brendel, 33, 10th year, Sun Valley SV Jr. Hockey/St. Thomas (Minn.).
Justin Taylor, 36, 10th year, Sun Valley SV Jr. Hockey/Lake Forest College.
Derek Grimes, 34, 9th year, Frederick, Md., Univ. of Salisbury/PDHL Piney Pirates.
Niels McMahon, 29, 8th year, Sun Valley SV Junior Hockey/Univ. of Idaho.
Max Tardy, 31, 5th year, Duluth, Minn., Univ. of Minnesota/Duluth.
Dylan Shamburger, 28, 5th year, Atlanta, Ga., Avon Old Farms/Bowdoin College.
Chad O’Brien, 29, 5th year, Johnstown, Pa., Univ. of Southern Maine.
Eli Conrad, 24, 5th year, Hailey SV Junior Hockey.
Steve McCall, 30, 4th year, Green Bay, Wisc., SV Suns/Firefighter.
Nick Curry, 32, 4th year, Augusta, Ga., UMass-Lowell/AHA Sacred Heart.
Dustin Pierce, 29, 4th year, Sandpoint Missoula (Mont.) Maulers/Univ. Idaho.
Jefferson Dahl, 32, 2nd year, Eau Claire, Wisc., 2019-20 Idaho Steelheads.
Brendan McGovern, 28, 1st year, Centerport, N.Y., Middlebury College.
Kyle Mitsunaga, 26, 1st year, Boise Idaho Jr. Steelheads/LA Selects 16U.
BRAIN TRUST
General manager—John “Cub” Burke
Head coach—Ryan Enrico (1st year)
Team captains—Doug Yeates (captain), Derek Grimes and Max Tardy (alternate captains)
Team doctors—Dr. Frank Batcha and Dr. Tony Buoncristiani
Head of security—Brian Hamel
Trainer—Brian Ward
Announcer/statistician—Jeff “Crash” Ballou and Gini Ballou
Merchandise—Benefit groups
