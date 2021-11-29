Sun Valley Suns 2021-22 Ice Hockey Schedule
Sun Valley's Senior “A” Elite men's hockey team is entering its 47th season with a 703-297-29 cumulative record in its 1,029 games. The 2021-22 Suns have a 26-game regular-season schedule—20 games at home and six away—plus one holiday exhibition game. Sun Valley’s eight Black Diamond Hockey League (BDHL) games have an asterisk. Home games at Hailey’s Campion Ice House along with a list of weekend benefit groups are listed in bold type.
DATES OPPONENT LOCATION, BENEFIT
Friday/Saturday, Dec. 3-4 Bozeman (MT) Stingers* Home, 7:00, Girls on the Run
Friday/Saturday, Dec. 10-11 Boston (MA) Moon Home, 7:00, Sawtooth Pony
Friday/Saturday, Dec. 17-18 Jackson Hole (WY) Moose* Home, 7:00, SV Youth Hockey
Wednesday, Dec. 22 Futures-Suns exhibition Home, 7:00, William Hunter Fund
Friday/Saturday, Dec. 31-Jan. 1 Jackson Hole Moose* Away, Snow King Arena
Friday/Saturday, Jan. 7-8 Santa Rosa (CA) Growlers Home, 7:00, Blaine Educ. Foundation
Friday/Saturday, Jan. 14-15 Wilmington (DEL) Wheels Home, 7:00, NAMI
Friday/Saturday, Jan. 21-22 East Coast Gutter Snipes Home, 7:00, Hailey Ice
Friday/Saturday, Jan. 28-29 Bozeman Stingers* Away (Sat. outdoor)
Friday/Saturday, Feb. 4-5 No games (Boulder Mt. Ski Tour)
Friday/Saturday, Feb. 11-12 Connecticut Bantam Beauties Home, 7:00, Ket. Rec Penguins
Friday/Saturday, Feb. 18-19 New York St. Nicks Home, 7:00, TBA
Friday/Saturday, Feb. 25-26 Vail (CO) Yeti Home, 7:00, Camp Rainbow Gold
Friday/Saturday, March 4-5 Vermont Switchbacks Home, 7:00, Higher Ground
Friday/Saturday, March 11-12 Santa Rosa Growlers Snoopy’s Ice, Santa Rosa, Ca.
NOTES—Ticket prices are $10 for 18-and-older, and $5 for youths through age 17. Season tickets for home games are $175 per person, on sale starting with the Dec. 3-4 series at the Campion Ice House ticket counter…..There is no re-entry for spectators leaving the arena during games…..Rink protocol this season calls for a cap at 500 spectators and a requirement to wear masks at all times, except for when eating and drinking……Suns merchandise will be sold at all games by members of benefit groups…..The March 11-12 away games in the Sonoma Valley of California are due to be played in the Redwood Empire Ice Arena, the 52-year-old, 3,000-seat arena owned by “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz………There are no plans for a season-ending BCHL tournament…..
