Last week, Sun Valley signed a ten year deal with Clear Creek Disposal to manage the city’s waste and recycling disposal. The city has been doing business with Obras LLC, Clear Creek’s parent company, since 1969.
There are no changes to the services that are already performed in Sun Valley, although rates have increased slightly. The new contract raises the monthly trash collection rate 14% from $23.92 to $27.27.
The deal expires September 30, 2031, as the contract was backdated to October 1, 2021 in order to line up with the fiscal year.
