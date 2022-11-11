The Sun Valley Youth Hockey Pee Wees won the 12U A division championship at the Park City High Mountain Shootout in Utah last weekend, beating five teams in the process.
The well-balanced team was led in scoring by Sam McKenna with six goals and nine assists. Jett Van Bueren had four goals and two assists. Hunter McCabe had two goals and three assists.
Gage Nisson had three goals and one assist. Corbin Flood had two goals and two assists. Joe Mathews had three goals. Porter Gingrich had two goals and one assist. Rydge Douthit and Caleb Rosser each had a goal and an assist. Blakeslee Davis-Jeffers and Lennon Southward each had an assist and Jackson Golub played forward for the successful squad. Goaltender Lukas Paaske has two shutouts and an impressive 1.60 goals against average.
The team was coached by Mike McKenna, Esmond McCabe and Wes Southward.
