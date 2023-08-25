Singing was a hobby for Andrew Garratt, and when the Wood River Valley native joined the Sun Valley Music Festival’s educational programs, he knew he was headed down the right path.
“I originally wanted to go into the Air Force Academy, but my flying career was cut short as I found out my heart had some issues,” Garratt said.
It was the festival teachers and his mentor, R.L. Rowsey, that inspired Garratt to get into opera. He recently graduated from Western Washington University where he majored in vocal performance. He will be performing for local audiences as part of the Sun Valley Opera Summer Festival on Aug. 29.
“I am really excited to perform for a home audience, and I got to help curate the set, which will include some jazz, opera and theater,” Garratt said.
Garratt has a unique voice, in a lower register. He said he enjoys how he sounds, and as he gets older he will ‘find his voice’ somewhere around 35.
“In studying voice, I learned that when men are in their mid-30s is when the voice finishes growing and cartilage sets, so, realistically, I don’t have my voice yet,” the 22-year-old said. “Younger men, when they sing, try to bring a weight or gruffness to replicate the sound of an older man, which they shouldn’t.”
Garratt said he lets his breath speak for itself, and while he used to be a bass, singing very low, he considers himself more of a lyric baritone.
“There is still so much science to learn about how we learn about the voice. It’s an incredible mechanism in the body that we just feel. You can do all the sonographs and spectrographs to try to anticipate what could happen, but at the end of the day you have to have faith and practice,” Garratt said.
Garratt said that the type of performance dictates how he will warm up, which includes weather and altitude.
“Routines I did in Washington wouldn’t help me here because the air is drier and the altitude much higher,” he said.
After the performance in Sun Valley, Garratt heads directly to Chicago where he starts his graduate program in opera at Northwestern University. His ultimate goal is to become a full time opera performer and travel the world.
“A lot of people think that Italy is the place to go for opera, and while it is definitely a hot spot of the artistry, Germany is becoming renowned for their opera as they have so many resources and funding from the state,” Garratt said.
Garratt said that hopefully after a long career, he will become a teacher. He has a few one-on-one vocal students from time to time and loves working with other singers to help them.
“My fantastic mother has given me the opportunity to pursue this craft, and it is because the educators and performers in this valley that took their time to teach kids like myself, I am where I am. One day I’d like to pass that same tradition,” Garratt said.
“Andrew was recommended by a board member who knew him growing up and has been following his career. When I took a look at his work I was blown away by how sophisticated a singer he is in his young life,” said Robyn Watson, executive director of Sun Valley Opera.
Watson added that being able to help budding artists and giving them a place to perform is what the Sun Valley Opera is all about. She noted that they will be honoring retiring board members Dennis Dunn and Anita Weissberg for their contributions to the program committee and co-founder and President Emerita Marsha Ingham for her guidance and support over the past 20 years.
“We wouldn’t be Sun Valley Opera without our volunteers, concert goers, donors and sponsors and the amazing board members,” Watson added.
Tickets for the event are $175 and available online at sunvalleyopera.com, or you can call Watson at 818-577-7811. ￼
