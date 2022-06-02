An expert kayaker from Sun Valley drowned in a kayaking accident Monday on the South Fork Salmon River east of Riggins, officials confirmed Tuesday.
The body of James “Jim” Grossman was recovered just past 7 p.m. on Memorial Day near Fall Creek Rapid, Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke told the Express on Wednesday.
Grossman was 56.
According to Funke, dispatchers at the International Emergency Response Coordination Center received an SOS message from a Garmin inReach device activated by a fellow paddler in Grossman’s party shortly before 6 p.m. on Monday. The IERCC then passed coordinates to the sheriff’s office and first responders were dispatched around 5:52 p.m.
Grossman’s body was recovered about an hour later, he said, and attempts to revive the man by members in Grossman’s party were unsuccessful.
According to the sheriff’s office, preliminary investigation determined that Grossman was paddling out of the South Fork Salmon River towards the Main Salmon when he went through Greyhound Rapid—located about 12 miles south of the confluence with the Main Salmon River in the Frank-Church River of No Return Wilderness—and was sucked into a powerful whirlpool.
Funke said Grossman ejected from his kayak and was wearing a personal floatation device at the time of the incident but was retained in the current due to the hydraulics of the river and could not swim out in time.
His body was recovered near Fall Creek Rapid, about eight miles downstream from Greyhound Rapid and four miles south of Mackay Bar Campground.
The site of the accident is not accessible by ground, according to an Idaho County Sheriff’s Office press release. An air ambulance was also unable to depart Monday evening due to overcast weather, Funke said, but Two Bear Air, a search-and-rescue aviation service based in Whitefish, Montana, was able to land in the area.
“I know that EMS—Riggins Ambulance—was told to go up there, but they figured out they could not get there by ground. The [accident site] is only really accessible by jet boat or helicopter," he said. "It was not the prettiest weather. I’m surprised Two Bear was able to get there.”
Next of kin had been notified of Grossman's death as of Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office said.
“Our sympathies and prayers go out to [Grossman's] family and friends during this difficult time,” the office stated on social media Tuesday. “We wish to thank Two Bear Air for their response, and the owners of Mackay Bar Outfitters, Joni and Buck Dewey, for all their assistance.
"During times like these, we are fortunate to live in an area with so many people willing to volunteer their resources to help in an emergency.”
For more on this story, see Friday's issue of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In