The Sun Valley Youth Hockey Bantams (14U) earned the A Division title for the second straight year at their annual home tournament in Hailey last weekend.
The well-balanced team beat the McCall Mountaineers 6-2 to win the title. Almost every player on the roster had multiple points as they went 3-0-1 over the weekend with Naomie Gorringe leading the way in goal.
Front row, from left, Jacob Choma, Taj Redman, Grayson Martin, Naomi Gorringe, and Cooper Salvoni; back, coach Jamie Ellison, Seth London, Sutter Ellison, Justus Rosser, Conner Prew, Will Lamoureux, Patrick Hebert, Will Swink, Jack McKenna, Jacub Korzen, Mason Bucknall, Bodie Price and coaches Frank Salvoni and Baba Street.
