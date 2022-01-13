Last week, Sun Valley signed a ten year deal with Clear Creek Disposal to manage the city’s waste and recycling disposal. The city has been doing business with Obras LLC, Clear Creek’s parent company, since 1969.
There are no changes to the services that are already performed in Sun Valley. Trash and recycling pick up will still be done together once a week. Clear Creek also offers commercial services, like dumpsters and scheduled pickup, to Sun Valley citizens for a separate fee. However, rates have increased slightly. The new contract raises the monthly trash collection rate 14% from $23.92 to $27.27.
The deal expires September 30, 2031, as the contract was backdated to October 1, 2021 in order to line up with the fiscal year.
“I think we’ve had a great relationship with Clear Creek," City administrator Walt Femling said. "They’ve done an excellent job for the city of Sun Valley and we are very excited to continue service with them now and into the future.”
