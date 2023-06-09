Expand your campsite culinary repertoireHiking and camping opportunities heat up when the weather warms. Come summer, individuals feel compelled to load up their campers or pack their tents and enjoy some forested paradise.
Meals are a consideration when camping. Certainly frankfurters or sandwiches can get you by in a pinch, but for avid campers, it helps to have a more diverse array of recipes at the ready, which can really enhance the camping experience. Consider this recipe “Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork” courtesy of “The New Trailside Cookbook” (A Firefly Book) by Kevin Callan and Margaret Howard.
Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork
Serves 8
Sauce
1 cup chili sauce
1/3 cup Dijon or grainy mustard
1/3 cup liquid honey
2 tablespoons chili powder
2 tablespoons tomato paste
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon packed brown sugar
2 teaspoons paprika
2 large cloves garlic, minced
2 cups sliced onions
3 to 4 pounds frozen pork shoulder roast, thawed after roast
2 cups chopped apples
Large ciabatta rolls, onion or crusty buns, mashed potatoes, or rice
At home: Mix together the chili sauce, mustard, honey, chili powder, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, paprika, and garlic. Store in a tightly sealed container or freeze for longer storage.
At camp: Place onions in the bottom of a Dutch oven. Thaw pork, place over onions; top with apples. Pour sauce over meat and apples. Cover and cook on medium heat for 4 hours or until meat is tender and starts to fall apart. Remove meat from oven and place on a large plate. Using two forks, shred meat along its length. Stir meat back into sauce. Serve on rolls, or as desired.
Sandwich ideal for picnic dinners
Opportunities for enjoying sunshine and fresh air abound in spring and summer. Who wants to be stuck indoors when the weather is pleasant? People engage in all sorts of activities while enjoying Mother Nature, including dining outside.
When it comes to picnics or meals enjoyed at the beach or on park benches, portability reigns supreme. This makes sandwiches the ultimate go-to. Sandwich ingredients do not need to be limited to cold cuts or tuna salad. This recipe for a “Roasted Vegetable Focaccia Sandwich” from “The Pampered Chef® Stoneware Inspirations” (The Pampered Chef®, Ltd.) by The Pampered Chef® Test Kitchens puts vegetables front and center.
Roasted Vegetable Focaccia Sandwich
6 servings
1 medium eggplant
1 large zucchini
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 garlic cloves, pressed
Salt and coarsely ground black pepper (optional)
2 balls fresh mozzarella cheese (8 ounces), sliced
1 medium tomato, sliced
1 71/2-inch loaf focaccia bread (about 12 ounces)
1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise
1/2 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves
1. Preheat oven to 450 F. Cut eggplant and zucchini crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Combine eggplant, zucchini and oil in a mixing bowl. Press garlic into mixing bowl using a garlic press; toss to coat. Season with salt and black pepper, if desired.
2. Arrange vegetables in a single layer on a stoneware bar pan. Bake 25 to 30 minutes or until vegetables are tender and deep golden brown. Remove from oven to a cooling rack; cool slightly.
3. Meanwhile, cut mozzarella and tomato into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Cut bread in half horizontally. Spread mayonnaise on cut surfaces.
4. To assemble sandwich, arrange basil leaves, vegetables, tomato slices, and mozzarella slices over bottom half of bread. Top with top half of bread. Cut into slices and serve.
Bountiful blueberries make treats even betterThere are so many reasons to include blueberries in recipes. Not only are they plentiful in supermarkets and at fruit stands, blueberries often perfectly balance the sweet with the tart in flavor. These little berries also are one of the most antioxidant-rich fruits you can find, plus they are very high in fiber. That makes eating blueberries — whether they’re nestled in pancakes or served atop a slice of cheesecake — a little less indulgent.
Blueberries are right at home in many different dishes. Blueberries can make salads sing and desserts light up. They’re equally delightful in breakfasts and snacks. “Honey-Laced Blueberry Parfaits” can be enjoyed any time of day. Made with tasty layers of blueberries, yogurt and angel food cake, these parfaits are light, flavorful and refreshing. To tailor them for patriotic celebrations, add a few red berries, such as raspberries or strawberries, to embrace a red, white and blue theme.
Enjoy this recipe, courtesy of “Cooking Light® Fresh Food Superfast” (Oxmoor House) by The Cooking Light Editors.
Honey-Laced Blueberry Parfaits
Yield: 4 servings
1 6-ounce carton French vanilla low-fat yogurt
1 6-ounce carton blueberry low-fat yogurt
11/2 cups frozen fat-free whipped topping, thawed
3 cups 1-inch cubed angel food cake
2 cups blueberries
1 tablespoon honey
1/2 cup honey-almond flax cereal, coarsely crushed
1. Combine yogurts in a bowl; gently fold in whipped topping.
2. Layer about 1/3 cup angel food cake, 1/4 cup blueberries and 1/3 cup yogurt mixture in each of four dessert glasses. Repeat procedure once. Drizzle honey evenly over parfaits. Top evenly with cereal. Serve immediately.
