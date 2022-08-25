Boulder Mountain Tour

A crowded podium awaited the winners of the Zion's Bank Boulder Mountain Tour on Saturday, Feb. 5. 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Registration is open for the 50th annual Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Tour on Feb. 4, 2023, north of Ketchum. The Tour is staged on the historic Harriman Trail located in the pristine Sawtooth National Recreation Area. Race distances are 34 kilometers for the Full Boulder, and 15 kilometers for the Charley Course Half Boulder. All ages are welcome. Racers are separated by waves. The in-person race field will be capped at 800 skiers for the Full Boulder, and 200 skiers in the Half. Visit bouldermountaintour.com/registration/ to register.

Load comments