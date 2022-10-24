The 50th annual Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Tour will be held on Feb. 4.
The premier cross-country race in the Western United States, the Tour is staged on the historic Harriman Trail located in the pristine Sawtooth National Forest Area. Race distances are 34 kilometers, the Full Boulder, and 15 kilometers, the Charley Course Half Boulder.
The field features World Cup-caliber racers to cross country enthusiasts who embrace the "Tour" aspect of the event. All ages are welcome. Racers are separated by waves, including Elite Men, Elite Women, seeded by previous race times in the BMT or comparable marathon-distance races. There are seven waves in the Full Boulder. This year, the in-person race field will be capped at 800 skiers for the Full Boulder, and 200 skiers in the Half.
The Boulder will honor Bob Rosso, one of the original founders and organizers of the event. He has been with the BMT since its inception as well as a stalwart and valued member of our community at-large.
Entry fee includes official 2023 BMT SWIX race hat, 50th anniversary souvenir racing bib, race bag, event program, sponsored goods, a raffle ticket, race shuttles, post-race and on-course food and beverages, awards party, plus the opportunity to win stellar raffle prizes from our amazing event sponsors.
The BMT Block Party and Awards Bash will be from 5 - 7:30 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Food and beverage trucks, awards, music, and a good time will be on tap. Raffle prizes include skis, boots, poles, clothing, bags, and training aids from our generous sponsors and supporters. You must be present to win.
Registration is underway at skireg.com/zions-bank-boulder-mountain-tour All entrants who sign up between now and Oct. 31 will be entered into a drawing for a season Nordic ski pass courtesy of the Blaine County Recreation District.
Current entry fees are $125 for adults and $70 for juniors (18-under) for the Full Boulder and $95 for adults, and $65 for juniors for the Half Boulder.
For the virtual event, participants will ski a 30k or 15k course of their choice in a convenient location. Times will be submitted by racers for posting on the BMT Leaderboard. Prizes will be awarded via livestream drawing on Feb. 7.
The “Virtually Amazing BMT” cost is $65 for adults and $45 for juniors. This fee includes an official 2023 BMT race hat by SWIX, raffle ticket, training plans, and shipping if needed.
