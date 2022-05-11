On a humid afternoon in Hailey, when temperatures were a perfect 56 degrees Fahrenheit for a day of track and field, athletes from nine schools celebrated the annual Bob Shay Invitational at Wood River High School Thursday, May 5.
Host Wood River fared well on the day. First-year head coach Jason Burton showcased a season turnout that saw around 55 student-athletes participate. Of those students, only five are seniors, and nearly half are first-time track and field athletes.
Burton’s young teams ended the day in the middle of the pack, finishing fifth for both boys (78.1 points) and girls (75.9 points). The boys winning team was Burley (150.5), and the girls top team was Jerome (128.2).
“We are competing and scoring points, but this isn’t our year yet,” Burton said.
Burton spent nine years on the football coaching staff at Borah High School in Boise before coming to WRHS. He was the defensive coordinator for three years before taking over as the head coach where he led the Lions for six years. His outgoing personality was a great fit for a track and field team, and so far, his approach has been a success.
The Wood River track and field program struggled with numbers the past three seasons before Burton’s arrival. Last season’s team saw around 20 kids turn out, which barely formed a squad at the 4A level. However, Burton’s constant recruiting in the WRHS hallways during school has boosted the team’s participation.
On the track, the team has improved its marks with each passing week.
Leading the boys side was sophomore Porter Thompson, who won thrillingly in the boys 400-meter run. Thompson burst out in the front of the race and built a lead. As the runners rounded the final turn, Mountain Home’s Carter Henke momentarily took the lead away from Thompson, who found another gear and fended off Henke down the final stretch. Thompson won by a hair, with a personal best of 51.61 seconds and Henke with 51.72 seconds. Wood River’s Dylan Gill (54.63) also grabbed points by finishing fifth.
Thompson also scored points for WRHS in two more events, the 4x400-meter relay and the 4x200m relay. In the 4x400m (Thompson, Gavin Hunter, Gill, Ethan Hansen), Wood River took second with 3 minutes, 36.79 seconds. Mountain Home (Christian Mann, Brandon Echeverria, Paul Sharp, Henke) took first with 3:36.08.
In the 4x200m, Wood River (Thompson, Zack Dilworth, Gunnar Kimball, Payton Sorensen) took third with 1:37.47. Jerome (Abram Garcia, Erik Castaneda, Draysin Pacheco, Morgan Quam) took first with 1:34.31.
Wood River’s second 4x200m team (Sawyer Grafft, Caleb Hothem, Dylan Smith and Elijah Edwards) finished fourth with 1:42.09.
Smith finished fourth in the high jump with a final mark of 5 feet, 6 inches.
Rounding out the boys was Kimball, who took third in the pole vault (13-06) and fifth in the long jump (18-2.5). Setting the new Phil Homer Field stadium record in the boys pole vault was Mountain Home’s Loren Wright, who jumped 14-0.
Senior Letizia Panelli’s star kept rising on the girls side as she took first in the triple jump with 33-02. The first-year field athlete took fifth in the long jump (14-4.5), while Ava Smith took third (14-08).
Panelli is one of many athletes Burton pointed out who are making strides towards improvement and winning.
“Gunnar Kimball is continuing high marks in the pole vault and getting better,” Burton said. “Porter Thompson has been a great surprise. Lizzie Lipman has been destroying it—she’s been awesome.”
Last week, Burton took a group of athletes to the Tiger/Grizz Invitational at Highland High School and saw significant improvements. The boys 4x400 team cut six seconds off their time while the girls 4x400 team shaved 13 seconds off.
“Kids are dedicated and trusting the process,” Burton said. “We hope by this time of year we’re seeing kid’s best times. Then, we’re looking to make some serious runs at districts.”
The girls sprint medley relay team of Svea Leidecker, Parker Higgins, Charlie Loomis and Lipman took second with 2:00.05. In contrast, fellow WRHS team of Katherine Shafer, Panelli, Tatum Ware and Smith took third with 2:01.85. Jerome (Taylor McKinnon, Kairi Hess, Nova Parker, Isabella Beilke) took first with 1:56.19.
Rounding out the girls relays was the 4x100m relay as Larae Zimmerman, Asha Singh, Higgins and Stella Oelerich took second with 54.48 seconds.
In the girls sprints, Lipman took second in the 400m with 1:02.17 and fourth in the 100 with 12.89 seconds. In the girls 200m, Leidecker (27.92) took second.
In the girls pole vault, Higgins took fourth with 7-06.
Postseason track and field events are next as WRHS athletes vie for a shot at the state meet. Athletes must qualify first at the 4A Great Basin 7 (District 4) Championships this week (May 12-13). Then, athletes must finish in the top-4 in individual events and the top-2 in relay events to qualify for the 2022 IHSAA Track and Field State Championships, May 20-21 at Dona Larsen Park. ￼
