The Sun Valley Youth Hockey 18U Suns capped off their title-winning season with a champions parade and party in Hailey on Monday, celebrating the program's first ever national championship at Campion Ice House. Some 200 fans—including plenty of young skaters—gathered to congratulate the team and hear from the players, including captain Zach Benson, who has been with the program since 2009. The Sun Valley high school hockey team put together a 42-6-4 season, winning eight tournaments—including the Chipotle 1A Youth Tier 2 18U national championship in Maple Grove, Minnesota—along the way. They’re the first team from Idaho to win nationals in hockey, according to Head Coach Blake Jenson. 

Sun Valley Suns

Sun Valley Captain Zach Benson addresses the crowd.
Load comments