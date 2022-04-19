Lucca Villa

 Courtesy photo

Carey wrestler Lucca Villa took first place in his class at the 2022 Idaway State Championships at the Idaho Ford Center in Nampa on April 16. Villa, wrestling with TW Wrestling, won the state title with a decision victory over Kellen Garbett of Caribou Grapplers in the Boys 9-10 Category, 86-pound weight class. The match was a 9-4 decision in favor of Villa. The Idaway State Championship divisions go from boys and girls ages 5-6 to boys and girls at the high school level. The newly minted state champion’s nickname is “The Running Man” because of the early morning runs he is accustomed to while living in Carey. Villa also participates in jiu-jitsu.

