Sara Youmans

Sara Youmans (center) took first overall at the Golden State Race Series in California.

 Courtesy photo

Ketchum cyclist Sara Youmans once again could not be contained. Youmans, 26, was the Overall Omnium winner at the Golden State Race Series in Rancho Cordova, California, last weekend. Racing in the Women's Pro/1/2/3 category, Youmans was in second place after the race on Saturday, a 70-minute criterium. However, Youmans captured enough points (64) in the 60-minute circuit race to overtake Saturday's leader, Liesel McAllister (61), of Elevate Racing. May Liu tied McAllister for second place. Youmans races for Orion Racing.

sports@mtexpress.com

Load comments