Ranked No. 10 in the country among NAIA men’s basketball teams, the College of Idaho Yotes (22-4) posted an 82-48 statement victory over the in-state rival Lewis-Clark Warriors Friday night in Lewiston.
Hailey’s Johnny Radford—Wood River High School’s all-time-leading scorer—led five Yotes in double figures with 18 points. His seven steals were the most this season by a College of Idaho player.
The 34-point Yotes win was the largest-ever men’s basketball road victory margin for College of Idaho in the Lewis-Clark Valley, according to a College of Idaho Athletics report. It helped the Yotes take over first place in the 12-team Cascade Collegiate Conference (CCC) for 2021-22.
Lewis-Clark (16-9, 9-8 CCC) was held to 24% field goal shooting by the fierce Yotes defense, which averages 64.7 points per game defensively this season while scoring at a 75.6 ppg clip. Last season, Lewis-Clark eliminated the College of Idaho in the COVID-abbreviated CCC tourney.
Then, on Saturday evening, College of Idaho (16-2 CCC, 8-2 on the road) recorded its fourth straight win, 80-58, over host Walla-Walla (3-21, 2-15 CCC) at College Place, Wash. Radford added seven points. With the win, league-leading College of Idaho clinched a CCC tournament quarterfinal home game on Feb. 23 in Caldwell.
Oregon Tech, which had been tied with the Yotes atop the CCC entering the weekend, fell to 15-2 in league and 18-7 overall with a 75-64 road loss to fourth-place Corban (16-10, 11-7), on Corban’s Salem court Saturday night in Oregon.
The CCC tournament begins Feb. 23, with the semifinals on Feb. 26 and the league championship on March 1. The 84th annual National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) championship tournament has opening-round games March 11-12, qualifying winners for the national finals March 17-22 at Kansas City, Missouri.
In the last NAIA men’s basketball coaches’ top-25 biweekly poll on Jan. 26, College of Idaho had moved up from No. 13 to No. 10. Leading the way was William Penn of Iowa ahead of Talladega (Alabama) and Loyola (Louisiana).
College of Idaho won the CCC tournament three straight times from 2018-20 and was an NAIA national tournament semifinalist in 2018 and 2019. The Caldwell school captured its only NAIA national title in 1996, 81-72 in overtime over Whitworth.
This season, 6-0, 165-pound guard Radford has led the Yotes in scoring in five of the 26 games.
Radford, a 2020 Wood River graduate who finished his Wolverine career with 1,393 career points, is averaging 7.7 points per Yotes game. He averages 13.5 minutes, all off the bench. He leads in 3-point shooting success with 33-for-73 (45.2%) and averages 80% free throw shooting.
He is one of 10 freshmen on coach Colby Blaine’s 16-player roster. Last winter, during College of Idaho’s truncated 8-9 season due to coronavirus, Radford averaged 5.1 ppg including 17-for-54 (35%) in 3-pointers, over 15 games.
College of Idaho wraps up its regular-season home schedule this coming weekend at J.A. Albertson Activities Center in Caldwell.
On Friday night, the Yotes host Northwest (10-13, 7-11) of Kirkland, Washington, for a 7:30 p.m. game. Saturday at 5 p.m. the Yotes entertain Evergreen State College (3-19, 3-15) of Olympia, Washington. The season ends on the road over the Feb. 18-19 weekend, with games in Portland against Warner Pacific (14-12, 10-8) on Friday and Multnomah (12-14, 8-10) Saturday. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
An even better kid than he is a baller!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In