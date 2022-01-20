Sun Valley Ski Education’s Wyatt Limburg took a pair of first-place finishes at the North Series IMD Giant Slalom Races in Grand Targhee last weekend.
Limburg won the giant slalom on Saturday with a time of 1 minute, 9.74 seconds. He repeated that performance on Sunday (1:09.28).
Limburg was one of many bright spots for the SVSEF team in Grand Targhee. On Saturday’s race, the SVSEF saw four males finish in the top-10 with Henry Flynn (5th), John Pertel (6th) and Kai Sammis (7th) rounding out the top skiers.
On Sunday, the SVSEF also had five skiers in the top-10 along with Limburg: Flynn (6th), Henry Questad (7th), Sammis (8th) and Pertel (9th).
“All of the kids put their hard work and training to the test in our first travel race this year at Grand Targhee,” SVSEF North Series Team Head Coach Adele Savaria said. “It was so great to see them improve with every run, finish with some strong results, and most of all be great teammates and super supportive of each other in their races. We’re excited about our next race.”
On the girls' side, Sasha Pruess finished third and second on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. On Saturday, she clocked a time of 1:15.67, and on Sunday, she took a time of 1:16.42. The SVSEF also had two more females in the top-10: Bianca Smith (6th) and Colette Duke (7th).
In Sunday’s race, the SVSEF had four finishers join Pruess in the top-10: Jasmin Smiley (5th), Smith (7th) and Duke (8th).
Up next for the SVSEF Alpine IMD team is the Monroe Cup on Feb. 5-6 at Rotarun Ski Area in Hailey.
Keefe competes in first Para World Cup in Norway
Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Comp skier and para skier Jesse Keefe competed in his first World Para Snow Sports Championships in Lillehammer, Norway in all alpine disciplines.
Keefe finished the downhill in 22nd place with a time of 1:20.29. In the super-G, Keefe took 19th with a time of 1:13.89, and in the super-combined, he took 23rd with 2:07.43. He finished up the series by taking 26th in the giant slalom with a time of 2:31.69.
Up next for Keefe is the Para World Cup in Are, Sweden.
