The Wood River Middle School boys and girls track and field team competed in the Magic Valley Athletic Conference (MVAC) district track meet on Thursday, April 29.
Teams from Burley, Jerome, Paul, Rupert and Twin Falls competed against WRMS.
Eighth-grader Sven Halverson won the 1,600-meter run with 5 minutes, 16 seconds. Eighth-grader Asha Singh took first in the 100m hurdles (18.44) and the 100m sprint (13.71). Seventh-grader Shayne Burrell took first in the 400m (1:09.85). Seventh-grader Josiah Sevante took first in the high jump (4-10).
This was also longtime head coach Bill Cantrell’s final meet, as he is retiring from coaching. During the event, Cantrell helped coach the WRMS track and field team while helping athletes from other schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In