Wood River Middle School boys soccer tryouts begin Aug. 22. A parents meeting will start at 4 p.m., with tryouts immediately following the meeting and lasting until 6 p.m.
Tryouts will also be held from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 23-25, with the team selection taking place on Aug. 25.
The parents meeting and all training sessions will be held at the Wood River Middle School field. Bring soccer shoes, shin guards and water. Wear a white or grey shirt, dark shorts and dark socks. Bringing a soccer ball is optional.
