The Wood River High School volleyball team took care of business as the Great Basin 7 District Tournament began on Oct. 15, sweeping Jerome 25-16, 25-16, 25-22.
"I think we're focusing a lot on making the changes we need to make to be successful, especially with our offense. Mentally, we're trying to stay consistent," senior setter Samantha Chambers said.
"We all know we want it. We all know what it takes at this point. We've all been in this spot before. It all matters right now."
The Wolverines are now 26-10.
"We all want it. We're all working for it," senior outside hitter Sidney Wilson said. "Every single person on this team is all in. I think we have a good chance."
Wood River advances to a match on Oct. 17 at rival Twin Falls.
"We're speeding up our offense a lot," Chambers said.
"We're gonna watch some film and make a game plan," Wilson said.
"Leave it all out there," Chambers added. "We have six seniors. We're almost always on the court. We don't want to walk out of this season without feeling like we could have done more."
The Wolverines are 2-2 in October, losing to Canyon Ridge in five, Twin Falls in three and sweeping Jerome twice.
"We want to be proud of ourselves at the end of it, put our entire heart into it," Wilson said.
"No matter what the outcome is, feel good leaving the court when it's over," Chambers chimed in.
The winner of Monday's match will play on Wednesday against the Canyon Ridge-Burley winner for the right to go to the 4A state tournament.
"I think it's attitude and the reactions when mistakes happen. We're putting all our hearts into these next few games," Wilson said of another playoff focus.
"It's our willingness to try something new," Chambers said. "We've been trying some things at practice, and we really think it's working for us. We're not afraid to take risks and do it and I think that's a good attitude to have.
"Ultimately, nothing matters before districts. Your record doesn't matter. Nothing matters, and I think we all are really focused on the next few games ahead."
The change was brought on by head coach Kristyn Rutland after the loss to Twin Falls on Oct. 4.
"We have the experience to be able to do it, it's just kind of getting everybody in tune," she said. "We have to speed up our offense to be able to beat some bigger blocks that we're facing in Canyon Ridge and Twin.
"That kinda came down when we lost to Twin on Tuesday (Oct. 11). We realized we needed to do some things a little different, get some equal distribution going on, getting our middles more involved offensively."
The loser of the match will host a win-or-go-home contest on Oct. 19. That winner will play on Oct. 20 for the right to go to the state tournament.
"I said, 'These are the things we have to do if we want to be successful next week," Rutland said. "We've been in the gym the last two days working on it. We had an opportunity here to execute some things.
"We're gonna get back in the gym tomorrow and work on it some more. I feel like we had some progress today, and we've had some progress the last three days. I think we're ready for Monday. Just need a little bit more time tomorrow."
