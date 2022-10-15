The Wood River High School volleyball team took care of business as the Great Basin 7 District Tournament began on Oct. 15, sweeping Jerome 25-16, 25-16, 25-22.

"I think we're focusing a lot on making the changes we need to make to be successful, especially with our offense. Mentally, we're trying to stay consistent," senior setter Samantha Chambers said.

"We all know we want it. We all know what it takes at this point. We've all been in this spot before. It all matters right now."

