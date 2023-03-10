The Wood River track and field team placed two athletes at the 4A state meet a year ago, and head coach Jason Burton is looking forward to having a few more come May.
“Last year, we built a foundation by growing the track program,” Burton said. “This year we know the expectation and have high expectations, which is awesome.”
Senior Gunnar Kimball finished in fifth place in the pole vault a year ago at 13-0.
Senior Lizzie Lipman placed eighth in the 400 in 1:00.76 and was 11th in the 800 in 2:24.78.
Senior Owen Stouffer (52.36) and junior Porter Thompson (54.69) qualified in the 400 but did not make the final.
Burton said he is looking for big things from the aforementioned athletes, in addition to senior Svea Leidecker in the 100, senior Zack Dilworth in the 100 and 200, Dylan Gill and Ethan Hansen in the 400, and junior Emmet Stouffer in the 800 and 1600.
“The track program has grown from 25 athletes in 2021 to 55 in 2022 to 75 in 2023,” Burton said. “We have a bunch of young athletes who could be breakout stars.”
WOOD RIVER ROSTER
Kahrs Bemis, Addison Blamires, Parker Bridge, Cole Castillo, Oscar Cisneros, Payton Cole, Dylan Cruz, Anne Cunyas, Hailey Danner, Mateo de la Torre, Isabella Diedrick, Zack Dilworth, Elijah Edwards, Imanol Escobar, Cooper Fife, Lucinda Frates, Edie Frates, Georgia Geagan, Dylan Gill, Owen Gingrich, Wylder Grafft, Sawyer Grafft, Julian Gray, Grant Green, Logan Green, Gina Greenberg, Galen Grohusky, Amariah Guya, Aleczander Hanks, Ethan Hansen, Korbin Heitzman, Christian Hernandez, Victor Hernandez, Lila Hess, Parker Higgins, Noah Hill, Talen Hunter, Gavin Hunter, Cesar Hurtado, Nandy Inga, Gunnar Kimball, Svea Leidecker, Lizzie Lipman, Brandon Marroquin, Ronan O’Reilly, Stella Oelerich, Jonah Pettinger, Keane Phillips, Cyrus Pott, Payton Ratliff, Alex Ratliff, Satya Redman, Levi Renner, Cynthia Reyes, Jack Schoessler, Daniel Servin, Tyler Shipley, Asha Singh, Mosi Slotten, Bill Smith, Ava Smith, Kolbie Smith, Mylie Smith, Dylan Smith, Lucas Smith, Payton Sorensen, Rose Southwick, Taylor Stinger, Emmett Stouffer, Owen Stouffer, Mabel Thompson, Porter Thompson, Isabel Trujillo, Santana Ubence, Alex Vallejo-Lopez, Elise Voorhees, Jackson Wallace, Lennard Weippert, Simone Williams, Peyton Wood, Noah Wright, Larae Zimmerman.
