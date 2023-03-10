GunnarKimball-PV

Wolod River senior Gunnar Kimball

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Wood River track and field team placed two athletes at the 4A state meet a year ago, and head coach Jason Burton is looking forward to having a few more come May.

“Last year, we built a foundation by growing the track program,” Burton said. “This year we know the expectation and have high expectations, which is awesome.”

Senior Gunnar Kimball finished in fifth place in the pole vault a year ago at 13-0.

LizzieLipman

Wood River senior Lizzie Lipman.

